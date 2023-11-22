Chilly and quiet holiday weekend

Highs in the 20s and 30s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures over the next 5-7 days will be slightly below average.

Tonight’s forecast:

Temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the middle and lower 20s with partly cloudy skies. A frontal boundary will move across the region and it will switch our winds to the north. The northerly flow will drop temperatures on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Wind chills throughout the day will be in the middle and lower 20s. Wind will be strong out of the north around 10-20 mph. Gusts during the day Thursday could reach near 25-30 mph. .

Midwest Travel Forecast:

Quiet conditions are expected across the Midwest on Thursday. No weather-makers are expected to impact the region on the holiday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Friday with highs in the 20s and 30s across most of the Midwest. Dry conditions will continue on Friday too!

Nick

