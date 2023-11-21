Winterizing tires ahead of Thanksgiving travel & colder weather

Winterizing tires
Winterizing tires
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 55 million people are expected to travel over Thanksgiving this year according to AAA. That’s a 2.3 percent increase from last year.

Before you hit the road, you may want to make sure your tires are ready to travel long distances in potentially colder weather.

Here are some things experts say you may want to do before you travel.

First, replace your regular tires with snow tires. They will give you more traction and breaking power on snowy, icy roads.

Another important part is checking the tire pressure. Experts say with about every ten degrees the temperature outside drops, it will drop one PSI in your tire.

Babcock Auto employees say they always see a high demand for tire service this time of year.

“We’ve had a very, very high demand for the winter. Luckily, these temperatures now there’s not such a such an urgent rush. But next week we’ll see you see a high demand. Two weeks ago, when it snowed, a lot of car hits curbs. If you have the safety tires on your cars, it definitely helps a lot,” Babcock Auto Care service manager Ben Bush said.

