Warm and sunny on Wednesday; Chilly Thanksgiving

30s for highs continue
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After an overcast and chilly Tuesday, temperatures will soar into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday.

Travel outlook
Travel outlook

If you plan on traveling for Thanksgiving this year, you shouldn’t have to face any weather impacts during your travel! Temperatures will be well above average on Wednesday in the 40s and 50s. Highs on Thanksgiving will be cooler, but we are looking at dry conditions across all of the upper Midwest! Wind will be the only issue in the coming days.

Wind speeds through the next several days will be around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph at times.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast

Another frontal boundary will move across the region late Wednesday which will drop temperatures on Thursday. Highs will be in the 30s on Thanksgiving and that trend will continue into next week.

This weekend, high temperatures will be in the middle and lower 30s with overcast skies. We are keeping an eye on a system for Sunday that could bring flurries and light snow to the region. Right now, only one long-range model has snow accumulations on Sunday. The most likely outcome would be isolated flurries.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s for highs and teens for lows into the middle of next week.

Nick

