State leaders to host ribbon cutting ceremony for Highway 14 project completion

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST
NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – State leaders will be in Southern Minnesota to celebrate the completion of the Highway 14 expansion project Tuesday.

The project converted the two-lane highway between New Ulm and Nicollet into a four-lane divided highway and added new interchanges.

It also completes a continuous four-lane highway between New Ulm and Rochester.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Governor and Lieutenant Governor is at 11:15 Tuesday morning.

