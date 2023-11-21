State leaders to host ribbon cutting ceremony for Highway 14 project completion
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – State leaders will be in Southern Minnesota to celebrate the completion of the Highway 14 expansion project Tuesday.
The project converted the two-lane highway between New Ulm and Nicollet into a four-lane divided highway and added new interchanges.
It also completes a continuous four-lane highway between New Ulm and Rochester.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Governor and Lieutenant Governor is at 11:15 Tuesday morning.
