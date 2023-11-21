Rochester’s “Queen of Networking” is retiring after 30-year career

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s so-called “Queen of Networking,” Judy Braatz, is retiring at the end of the year after a 30-year career.

Through the years, Braatz built her reputation and connections working for Rochester’s Chamber of Commerce, the secretary of the late Mayor Chuck Hazama, radio host on KRCH and even selling Mary Kay cosmetics, to name a few.

Her confidence and excitement to be around people led her final stop in her career at Think Bank as the business and development representative.

“I like to think I’m a connector. There’s nothing more rewarding than to introduce two businesspeople, that in the future are customers of each other or make a partnership of some sort,” Braatz said. “That’s been really rewarding, so I’d advice anybody in business to go out and network. If you’re young, shake hands with your mom and dad’s friends. They can open doors for you.”

She said it is all about who you know, not what you know, so keep those connections open. Her big advice is to wear a name tag and carry business cards.

Braatz said she looks forward to spending time with her grandkids and family.

