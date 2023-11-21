Rochester woman sentenced for role at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jason Donner, a former Fox News producer says in a lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, he was targeted and fired for pushing back against false claims about the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Donner said he was part of a “purge” of employees who refused to report information that would please Trump and his supporters. Donner was inside the Capitol during the riot and pressed his complaints about the networks coverage for months.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) – Victoria White, 41, of Rochester, was sentenced to eight days in prison for her role in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

White pleaded guilty in August to one count of Civil Disorder - Aiding and Abetting in obstruction of a law enforcement officer. As part of the deal, seven other counts were dropped.

As part of her sentence, White will serve her eight days in prison on weekends. Following that, she will be under supervised release for two years.

According to an agreed statement of offense, White drove from Rochester to Washington, D.C. before partaking in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Sentencing was held Monday.

