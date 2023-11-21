Rochester woman sentenced for role at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) – Victoria White, 41, of Rochester, was sentenced to eight days in prison for her role in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

White pleaded guilty in August to one count of Civil Disorder - Aiding and Abetting in obstruction of a law enforcement officer. As part of the deal, seven other counts were dropped.

As part of her sentence, White will serve her eight days in prison on weekends. Following that, she will be under supervised release for two years.

According to an agreed statement of offense, White drove from Rochester to Washington, D.C. before partaking in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Sentencing was held Monday.

