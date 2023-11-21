Prison sentences handed down in Mower County meth case

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Five people received prison sentences for their respective roles in trafficking methamphetamine from California to Austin.

According to the Department of Justice, all five defendants pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

The DOJ said the drugs were shipped in the mail.

Those sentenced Monday include: Esteban Ambriz, Jr., Lori Beth Luna and Angela Dawn Martin, all of Austin. Kyria Idarmis Bautista Roldan of Albert Lea, along with a fifth defendant from California.

They received various sentences, ranging from eight to 15 years in prison. They will also all have supervised releases.

