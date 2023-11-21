Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole

USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.(CNN, USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa woman arrested after Highway 52 road rage incident
Police Lights (MGN)
Rochester drug overdose takes one life, sends another to hospital
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 52 in Rochester.
Monday evening traffic back-up on southbound 52 in Rochester
Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Brad Nagel
After truck found, search continues for missing Goodhue County man

Latest News

Bipartisan legislation to increase charitable mileage tax reduction rates for volunteer drivers
Bipartisan legislation to increase charitable mileage tax deduction rates for volunteer drivers
A man known locally as Mr. Steve is still delivering free meals after he originally came up...
Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Alabama inmate asks judge to block first nitrogen gas execution
Honeycrisp Apple Baked Oatmeal
Healthier holiday mindset at the dinner table
Officials performed an autopsy and discovered the girl had fentanyl within her system at the...
Mother charged after 2-year-old girl found dead with fentanyl in her system, police say