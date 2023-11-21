Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School to host “Immersive Experiences” career event

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday is Kasson-Mantorville school district’s third “Immersive Experiences” career event for elementary students.

This year is focused on engineering and construction jobs.

Experts will help students build rockets and bridges, thanks to Benchmark Electronics, McNeilus, MnDOT and Next-Era Energy Resources.

District staff say early career awareness helps students to consider how they want to build their educational path.

Tuesday’s event runs from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 at the elementary school.

