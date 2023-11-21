Healthier holiday mindset at the dinner table

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite offered our Midwest Access viewers a healthier option for your next holiday meal.

Check out this recipe below for Honey Apple Baked Oatmeal:

Honeycrisp Apple Baked Oatmeal

Serves 9

All you need:

¾ vanilla milk alternative, such as oat, almond or soy milk, unsweetened

⅓ cup pure maple syrup

3 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and chopped; divided

2 cups Hy-Vee quick oats, or gluten-free rolled oatmeal

1½ tsp Hy-Vee baking powder

½ tsp Hy-Vee salt

1 (2-oz) pkg Hy-Vee pecan pieces

All you do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Place milk alternative, maple syrup and 2 chopped apples in a high-speed blender. Blend until combined. Add oats, baking powder and salt into blender; blend until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes; topping with pecans and remaining 1 chopped apple halfway through. Continue baking until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire cooling rack before serving. Cut into 9 squares. If desired, serve drizzled with additional syrup.

Optional: Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature or up to 5 days in refrigerator.