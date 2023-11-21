Healthier holiday mindset at the dinner table
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite offered our Midwest Access viewers a healthier option for your next holiday meal.
Check out this recipe below for Honey Apple Baked Oatmeal:
Honeycrisp Apple Baked Oatmeal
Serves 9
All you need:
¾ vanilla milk alternative, such as oat, almond or soy milk, unsweetened
⅓ cup pure maple syrup
3 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and chopped; divided
2 cups Hy-Vee quick oats, or gluten-free rolled oatmeal
1½ tsp Hy-Vee baking powder
½ tsp Hy-Vee salt
1 (2-oz) pkg Hy-Vee pecan pieces
All you do:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
Place milk alternative, maple syrup and 2 chopped apples in a high-speed blender. Blend until combined. Add oats, baking powder and salt into blender; blend until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes; topping with pecans and remaining 1 chopped apple halfway through. Continue baking until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire cooling rack before serving. Cut into 9 squares. If desired, serve drizzled with additional syrup.
Optional: Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature or up to 5 days in refrigerator.
