Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Albert Lea

Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired generic graphic.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Freeborn County Sheriff’s deputies are investing a shots fired incident southwest of Albert Lea.

Deputies were called to report of a weapons violation on 690th Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, there were no vehicles or individuals outside of the home. There were bullet holes above the living room window, the living room window on the east side the home and a bullet hole in a window on the northeast side.

There were two victims inside the home during the shooting. No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at 507-377-5200 option 5.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa woman arrested after Highway 52 road rage incident
Police Lights (MGN)
Rochester drug overdose takes one life, sends another to hospital
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 52 in Rochester.
Monday evening traffic back-up on southbound 52 in Rochester
Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Car Crash
Two hurt in Southeast Rochester crash

Latest News

Festival of trees
Festival of Trees returns this weekend
Highway 14 project done
State leaders to host ribbon cutting ceremony for Highway 14 project completion
Kasson-Mantorville Immersive Experience
Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School to host “Immersive Experiences” career event
Before you hit the road, you may want to make sure your tires are ready to travel long...
Winterizing your tires, Darian Leddy reports