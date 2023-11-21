Bipartisan legislation to increase charitable mileage tax deduction rates for volunteer drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A bipartisan legislation is aiming to support volunteer drivers by increasing their charitable mileage tax deduction rate.

This legislation is brought together by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ted Budd (R-NC), and Tina Smith (D-MN). According to Senator Klobuchar’s office, the tax deduction rate will increase from $0.14 to $0.655 per mile if it passes.

The senator said the legislation is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance.

“We have such a strong case to make in front of the Finance Committee,” she said. “because it has not been updated from this amount since 1997. We also have strong support from so many nonprofits, including the American Red Cross.”

According to Senator Klobuchar, the tax reduction was meant to financially motivate volunteers in the selfless work they do. She said the current rate needs an update to reflect the expenses of nowadays.

“It would actually incentivize volunteering when we really need volunteers. The government doesn’t do anything. A lot of it is done really from the hearts of people who just want to help their neighbors or help people they’ve never even met.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Elder Network Executive Director Kathy Scheid said volunteer drivers have a strong impact on adults who need help commuting. She said these people cannot use commercial transportation due to the condition they are in and this extra layer of safety and support means a lot to them.

“And it’s a friendly face,” Scheid said. “People that they know and trust. They are very reliable. And if a person doesn’t come to the door, our volunteers will actually check on them and make sure they are okay.”

Those interested in becoming a volunteer driver or requesting their service can reach out to Elder Network by phone at (507)-285-5272 or by email at info@elder-network.org.

