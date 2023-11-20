Upcoming events in our area supporting Eagles Cancer Telethon

Autoplay Caption

(KTTC) – The 70th Eagles Cancer Telethon will be held January 13-14 at the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester.

The Telethon will run from 8 p.m. Saturday the 13th until 4 p.m. Sunday the 14th.

Before then, many events in our area will be held with proceeds going towards cancer research at the Telethon:

The 39th Annual Wild Game Feed will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Geneva Bar & Grill. Gun Raffle starts at 10 a.m. with food starting at 11 a.m. Location: 101 W Main St, Geneva, MN 56035 or call 507-256-7278

The 40th Annual Geneva Cancer Auction will be held January 5-6 & 12-13, 2024. Fridays start at 7 p.m. and Saturdays start at 2 p.m. Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket Location: Geneva Bar & Grill - 101 W Main St, Geneva, MN 56035 or call 507-256-7278

The Lucille Johnson Annual Cancer Pool Tournament will run from January 5-7, 2024 Send $75 entry fee and partner names to 204 N Washington, St. Carpenter, IA 50426



