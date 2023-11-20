Two hurt in Southeast Rochester crash

Car Crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people were hurt in a crash just after 7:45 Monday morning in Southeast Rochester.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 26-year-old Megan Ellinghuysen of Rochester was traveling west when she turned from Highway 14 onto 40th Avenue SE when she hit 28-year-old Derek O’Brien of Pine Island, who was traveling west on Highway 14 in a Pontiac G5.

O’Brien and 18-year-old passenger Jayden Nyugen of Rochester, who was riding with Ellinghuysen, were taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

