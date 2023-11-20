Snoop Dogg is not actually giving up smoking, he says

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb....
FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST
(Gray News) – Turns out, Snoop Dogg isn’t really giving up smoking.

After shocking fans last week with the abrupt announcement that he “decided to give up smoke,” the rapper has now clarified he’s actually talking about an endorsement deal with a fire pit company.

In a new advertisement for the Solo Stove smokeless fire pit company, Snoop Dogg promotes his new collaboration – a “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws displayed on the side.

In a statement on the Solo Stove website, Snoop Dogg said, “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. I can sit by that thing all night and it doesn’t even burn my eyes. Now I heat up from the feet up – without any smoke.”

The smokeless fire pit is part of a Snoop Dogg bundle, priced at $350. The bundle also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, bonfire stand, fire pit carrying case, a bucket hat, and a sticker pack.

