Rochester drug overdose takes one life, sends another to hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A drug overdose in Rochester left a woman dead and a man in the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers were called to a residence on the 500 block of Center Street East around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police found two people unresponsive inside.

The woman, Barbara Maly, 64, of Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who is from Rochester and in his late 60s, was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys where he was revived and later released.

RPD found metal pipes at the scene, indicating use of narcotics. It’s unclear what type of narcotics was used.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.