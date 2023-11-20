Rochester drug overdose takes one life, sends another to hospital

Police Lights (MGN)
Police Lights (MGN)(KXLN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A drug overdose in Rochester left a woman dead and a man in the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers were called to a residence on the 500 block of Center Street East around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police found two people unresponsive inside.

The woman, Barbara Maly, 64, of Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who is from Rochester and in his late 60s, was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys where he was revived and later released.

RPD found metal pipes at the scene, indicating use of narcotics. It’s unclear what type of narcotics was used.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Missing man
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle pulled from Hiniker Pond appears to have...
Authorities: SUV intentionally submerged in Hiniker Pond
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

Latest News

Iowa woman arrested after Highway 52 road rage incident
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to pardon turkeys at ceremony
Staff at the Hormel Historic Home are already decking their halls for their annual holiday...
Hormel Historic Home holiday events begin, Darian Leddy reports
Pill Hill neighborhood
Rochester City Council to consider revised Pill Hill zoning changes at Monday’s meeting