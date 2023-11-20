Rochester City Council to consider revised Pill Hill zoning changes at Monday’s meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday night, the Rochester City Council is taking a second look at zoning changes in the neighborhood of Pill Hill.

Last month, a previous re-zoning plan was brought forward, which would allow fourplexes and small apartments on properties currently dedicated to single-family homes.

Several Pill Hill residents fought against the changes, saying it would harm the neighborhood.

At Monday’s meeting, the council will review a revised plan with several changes in the Folwell and Historic Southwest areas.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended its approved of the new plan earlier this month.

The meeting starts at 7 Monday night at the Olmsted County Government Center.

