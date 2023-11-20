Rochester City Council to consider revised Pill Hill zoning changes at Monday’s meeting

Monday night, the Rochester City Council is taking a second look at zoning changes in the neighborhood of Pill Hill.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday night, the Rochester City Council is taking a second look at zoning changes in the neighborhood of Pill Hill.

Last month, a previous re-zoning plan was brought forward, which would allow fourplexes and small apartments on properties currently dedicated to single-family homes.

Several Pill Hill residents fought against the changes, saying it would harm the neighborhood.

At Monday’s meeting, the council will review a revised plan with several changes in the Folwell and Historic Southwest areas.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended its approved of the new plan earlier this month.

The meeting starts at 7 Monday night at the Olmsted County Government Center.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Missing man
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle pulled from Hiniker Pond appears to have...
Authorities: SUV intentionally submerged in Hiniker Pond
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

Latest News

Staff at the Hormel Historic Home are already decking their halls for their annual holiday...
Hormel Historic Home holiday events begin, Darian Leddy reports
Monday night, the Rochester City Council is taking a second look at zoning changes in the...
Pill Hill Potential Zoning Changes
Hormel Historic Home holiday events
Hormel Historic Home holiday events begin
Minnesota food shelves
Gov. Tim Walz to announce $5 million for state food shelves