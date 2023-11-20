No response from Goodhue City Council on policing contract

Goodhue City Hall
By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue City Council has not responded to KTTC on whether it approved a contract to have the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office police its city.

Earlier in November, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners approved a contractual agreement with the county sheriff’s office to address the lack of police in the city.

This contract will allow the sheriff’s office to provide policing services to the city of Goodhue for 2024.

City Council officials have not responded to KTTC’s calls regarding updates on the situation. When we went by city hall this morning — it was closed.

In August, Goodhue’s entire city-operated police department resigned.

As a result, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office started providing policing services to the city on a temporary contract good through the end of this year.

