Nature Art Show At Quarry Hill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Quarry Hill Art Show & Sale is coming up on Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, glass, woodworking and more. Admission is free and 10% of all sales are donated to the Friends of Quarry Hill in support of nature education programs.

Artists will be on hand to tell stories of how nature has inspired their works of art. Nature photographer Denise Dupras and artist Sheila Perry were guests on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about their work.

