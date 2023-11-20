Manage stress during the holiday season

Yoga practices during the holiday season
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Radiant Sol Yoga Studio offers classes in yoga as well as workshops promoting wellness. Anthony Williams is the co-owner and yoga instructor at the studio. He came by Midwest Access Monday to demonstrate yoga techniques for beginners and seasoned partitioners.

If you are interested in classes at the studio, you can check it out here.

