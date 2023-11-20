LifeGate Service to host free Thanksgiving meal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – LifeGate Services in Rochester is giving away free meals to everyone on Thanksgiving Day.

This is a drive-thru event that is first come first served. The food will be available beginning noon on Nov. 23 until it is gone.

LifeGate Services is a nonprofit organization that is located on 1300 10th Avenue Northeast in Rochester next to Jefferson Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.