LifeGate Service to host free Thanksgiving meal

By Eric Min and Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – LifeGate Services in Rochester is giving away free meals to everyone on Thanksgiving Day.

This is a drive-thru event that is first come first served. The food will be available beginning noon on Nov. 23 until it is gone.

LifeGate Services is a nonprofit organization that is located on 1300 10th Avenue Northeast in Rochester next to Jefferson Elementary School.

