Iowa woman arrested after Highway 52 road rage incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police say a woman was arrested after a road rage threat involving a gun.

Police say a victim called 911 Friday after the incident which happened on Highway 52 in Rochester.

Police say it started over a northbound merging incident. The victim says the woman driving the other car pointed a gun at him.

Rochester Police say they pulled over the 39-year-old woman just south of Pine Island with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol.

39-year-old Ebony Shantea Foster was arrested on terroristic threats and weapons charges.

Police say two guns were found in Foster’s car.

