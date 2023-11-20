Hormel Historic Home holiday events begin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – It may be the week of Thanksgiving, but some may be feeling the Christmas spirit. Staff at the Hormel Historic Home are already decking their halls for their annual holiday events.

Every room, hallway and even the outside of the home is decorated.

It’s something the Hormel Historic Home has been doing since the early 1990′s.

Staff members say they started decorating the second week of October this year.

Now, the house is ready for folks to come by and celebrate.

Monday night, there’s an event called Candlelight, Cocktails, & Caroling, featuring as you can guess Christmas lights and decorations, drinks and live music.

Starting next Tuesday, November 28 are the tours of the mansion.

“It’s always been the tradition, so especially like new families coming to town. The newer people can start their traditions here for the season, but then a lot of people are always here for Snacks and Santa to have that one picture in the house with Santa or with the professional photographer that we have. So, it’s about tradition and nostalgia and we just want people to know that this home was beloved by the Hormel family, but also by the community. Now they wanted their home shared with the community and that’s what we’re here to do,” Hormel Historic Home operations manager Amanda Barber said.

Additionally, the Hormel Historic Home is collecting personal items for the Austin Public Schools Packer Pantry. They’re looking for items like toothbrushes, soap and deodorant. You can drop them off at the home now through January 8.

Holiday events continue into December and the new year with dinner shows and a roaring 20′s party.

