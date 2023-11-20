Highway 52 construction completed between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls

ZUMBROTA & CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 52 construction completed last week between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Work on the corridor started in July of 2021 and took more than two years to complete.

During that time, crews reconstructed 13.5 miles of the south lanes from just north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.

Other improvements include, a new Highway 52 interchange at Highway 57 and Goodhue County Road 8, a noise wall in Zumbrota, Snow fencing between Goodhue County Road 1 and Goodhue County Road 50, a park-and-ride lot for Goodhue County at Goodhue County Road 8 at the new interchange, seven j-turns being built while closing 20 access points that were turned into connecting frontage roads.

Other structural changes included new bridges at Highway 52 over Highway 60 east, south of Zumbrota; Highway 60 west over Highway 52 at Zumbrota; and Highway 52 southbound over the Zumbro River north of Zumbrota.

The project cost $69.7 million.

