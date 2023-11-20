Highway 52 construction completed between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls

Work on the corridor started in July of 2021 and took more than two years to complete.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZUMBROTA & CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 52 construction completed last week between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Work on the corridor started in July of 2021 and took more than two years to complete.

During that time, crews reconstructed 13.5 miles of the south lanes from just north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.

Other improvements include, a new Highway 52 interchange at Highway 57 and Goodhue County Road 8, a noise wall in Zumbrota, Snow fencing between Goodhue County Road 1 and Goodhue County Road 50, a park-and-ride lot for Goodhue County at Goodhue County Road 8 at the new interchange, seven j-turns being built while closing 20 access points that were turned into connecting frontage roads.

Other structural changes included new bridges at Highway 52 over Highway 60 east, south of Zumbrota; Highway 60 west over Highway 52 at Zumbrota; and Highway 52 southbound over the Zumbro River north of Zumbrota.

The project cost $69.7 million.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Missing man
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle pulled from Hiniker Pond appears to have...
Authorities: SUV intentionally submerged in Hiniker Pond
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

Latest News

Nature Art Show and Sale
Nature Art Show At Quarry Hill
Community Thanksgiving Service at Christ Methodist Church
Annual community Thanksgiving service Nov. 21
Yoga practices during the holiday season
Manage stress during the holiday season
Car Crash
Two hurt in Southeast Rochester crash