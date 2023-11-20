Gray and damp today; A cold holiday weekend is ahead

High temps will cool from the 40s to the 30s this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the first time in more than a week, clouds have taken over and temperatures are seasonably chilly. The high temperatures in the 50s and 60s we’d been experiencing for most of the last week are now out of our weather picture. A storm system moving through the region is producing thick clouds and light rain showers in the area today. A few stray showers or sprinkles will be possible for the rest of the day with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a cool easterly breeze. However, as it stands right now, this is the only chance for precipitation this week.

Temps will hover in the 40s this afternoon with spotty showers and drizzle.
Temps will hover in the 40s this afternoon with spotty showers and drizzle.(KTTC)
There will be a chance of very light rain or sprinkles today and tonight.
There will be a chance of very light rain or sprinkles today and tonight.(KTTC)

After a few evening sprinkles, clouds will slowly clear off later in the night. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s with light northeast winds.

Tuesday will be brighter, but breezier in the wake of the departing storm system. Expect decreasing clouds tomorrow with a few stray morning showers and a gusty northwest breeze that will make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Winds will be a bit gusty on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Winds will be a bit gusty on Tuesday and Wednesday.(KTTC)

Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday afternoon as warm air surges northward ahead of a cold front that will be moving in from the west. Expect mostly sunny skies for the pre-holiday weekend travel day.

Temps will become much colder later in the week.
Temps will become much colder later in the week.(KTTC)

Cold air will quickly flow into the region behind the cold front for the holiday weekend. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day on Thanksgiving, and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

High temps will fall from the 40s to the 30s later in the week.
High temps will fall from the 40s to the 30s later in the week.(KTTC)

Friday and the upcoming weekend will be similarly cold, but tranquil with high temperatures in the low 30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temps will become much colder on Thanksgiving and highs will be in the 30s through the upcoming...
Temps will become much colder on Thanksgiving and highs will be in the 30s through the upcoming week as well.(KTTC)
@ted_schmidt

My one minute forecast for Monday, November 20, 2023. Clouds and spotty showers will be in the area today with high temperatures in the 40s. After a couple of days in the 40s in the mid week, temperatures will drop to the 30s for the holiday weekend. We will enjoy quiet, travel weather for the holiday weekend. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota

♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Missing man
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle pulled from Hiniker Pond appears to have...
Authorities: SUV intentionally submerged in Hiniker Pond
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

Latest News

The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
A few showers today; A dry, but very cold holiday weekend is ahead
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Monday Morning Weather
Temperature trend
Colder temperatures arrive this week