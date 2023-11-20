Gov. Tim Walz to announce $5 million for state food shelves

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will be announcing Monday that they will be allocating $5 million to go towards the state’s seven regional food shelves.

According to the governor’s office, there has been significant increases in food shelf usage this season. Governor Walz will allocate $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Minnesota’s seven regional food banks.

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan will be officially announcing the allocation Monday morning during a media event.

