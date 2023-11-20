‘Frozen 3′ and ‘Frozen 4′ are in the works, Disney CEO says

The "Frozen" franchise is getting two more installments, Disney confirmed.
The "Frozen" franchise is getting two more installments, Disney confirmed.(Business Wire/Disney via Associated Press)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Less than a year after announcing a third “Frozen” film is in the works, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed Thursday that there’s a fourth “Frozen” movie also in the pipeline.

Iger was at Hong Kong Disneyland last week for the opening of its new “World of Frozen” area. He spoke via video chat with the hosts of “Good Morning America,” revealing the news.

“‘Frozen 3′ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4′ in the works, too,” Iger told GMA.

He continued, “I don’t have much to say about those films right now, but Jenn Lee, who created ‘Frozen’ – the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2′ – is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one, but actually two stories.”

Iger announced plans for “Frozen 3″ in a February call with investors, along with new installments in the “Toy Story” and “Zootopia” franchises.

According to Variety, Lee said that she is “so excited” and is “blown away” by what she has seen of “Frozen 3″ so far.

“If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it,” Lee said. “And I’ll say with ‘Frozen’, Marc Smith, who was our director of story on ‘Frozen 2′, came with an incredible idea for more ‘Frozen,’ and it’s worth it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Iowa woman arrested after Highway 52 road rage incident
Missing man
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man
Police Lights (MGN)
Rochester drug overdose takes one life, sends another to hospital
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week

Latest News

In a bizarre coincidence, the American Girl company's Girl of the Year doll has the same name...
Strange coincidence: American Girl’s new doll shares name and hometown with real-life toddler
Community Thanksgiving Service at Christ Methodist Church
Annual community Thanksgiving service Nov. 21
Goodhue City Hall
No response from Goodhue City Council on policing contract
Yoga practices during the holiday season
Manage stress during the holiday season
Local treatment center weighs in on challenges for people in recovery in Thanksgiving
Local treatment center weighs in on challenges for people in recovery on Thanksgiving