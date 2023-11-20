A few showers today; A dry, but very cold holiday weekend is ahead
High temps will cool from the 40s to the 30s during the week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather looks a little different than it’s looked in quite a while as clouds have taken over and temperatures are feeling quite a bit cooler than the past week. A storm system moving through the region is producing these clouds and it may bring some rain chances to the area as well. A few stray showers or sprinkles will be possible during the day with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a brisk easterly breeze. As it stands right now, this is the only chance for precipitation this week.
After a few evening sprinkles, clouds will slowly clear off later in the night. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s with light northeast winds.
Tuesday will be brighter, but breezier in the wake of the departing storm system. Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow with a gusty northwest breeze that will make it feel like the 20s and 30s throughout the day.
Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday afternoon as warm air surges northward ahead of a cold front that will be moving in from the west. Expect mostly sunny skies for the pre-holiday weekend travel day.
Cold air will quickly flow into the region behind the cold front for the holiday weekend. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day on Thanksgiving, and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.
Friday and the upcoming weekend will be similarly cold, but tranquil with high temperatures in the low 30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
