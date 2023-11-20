Decorate your tree like a ‘Master Gardner’

Master Gardener Tree Decorating advice
Master Gardener Tree Decorating advice(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Olmsted County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (OCEMGV) is an educational outreach group associated with the University of Minnesota. Their goal is to bring research-based info to the community. The OCEMGVs focus on best practices for horticulture skills, local food, sustainability, clean water and health benefits of gardening and nature.

KTTC’s Vivian Williams is a Master Gardner and guest on Midwest Access Monday to talk about tree decorations and homemade gifts.

