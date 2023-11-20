Annual community Thanksgiving service Nov. 21

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Community Thanksgiving Service is an annual event organized by the Christ United Methodist Church. This year the service will be on Tuesday Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. Rev. Jenny Cannon and Rev. Kirkland Reynolds were guests on Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the service.

If you would like more information, you can contact the website here or call (507)289-4019.

