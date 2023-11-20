2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore

The couple's sailboat became disabled after water got in through a broken porthole. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) – The Coast Guard rescued two people along with their dog after they became stuck 90 miles off the Florida coast on a sailboat Saturday.

An aircrew brought the couple back to Air Station Clearwater in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

Both of the people and the dog were all in good health.

Watchstanders were notified of the stranded sailboat at about 11 a.m. Saturday. They learned a porthole in the boat broke, allowing water to get into the vessel and damage the electronics inside.

The Coast Guard was able to determine the boat’s last known location and found the couple and their dog soon after.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Iowa woman arrested after Highway 52 road rage incident
Missing man
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man
Police Lights (MGN)
Rochester drug overdose takes one life, sends another to hospital
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week

Latest News

Suki Waterhouse, left, and Robert Pattinson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse expecting first child
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
Geneva Wild Game Feed Flyer
Eagles Cancer Telethon Events Gallery
Sacred Ground: the fight to identify resting place of over 300 African Americans
Sacred Ground: The fight to identify the final resting place of more than 300 African Americans