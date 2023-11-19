Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing

By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reported it found the truck of missing Goodhue County man Brad Nagel Sunday.

Law enforcement said the truck did not have Nagel in it, and that he is still missing. It said the investigation is ongoing.

Nagel was last heard from Wednesday, November 15, at 11:45 p.m. and was seen driving a 2005 Black Chevy Colorado with a Minnesota license plate DLB-549.

Nagel is 5′7, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials believe he was in the Diamond Bluff/Hager City area.

If you have any information on Brad Nagel, please call Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department at 651-385-3155.

Updates will also be made on the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
Missing man
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man
Next steps for Rochester’s $65 million regional sports complex.
Next steps for Rochester’s $65 million regional sports complex
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle pulled from Hiniker Pond appears to have...
Authorities: SUV intentionally submerged in Hiniker Pond
Finding Madeline
HOW TO WATCH: ‘Finding Madeline’ series

Latest News

KTTC News at 5 - Sunday
Winona County Dive Rescue Team fundraises for new ambulance
KTTC News at 5 - Sunday
Missing Goodhue County man’s truck found, person still missing
Winona County Dive Rescue Team
Winona County Dive Rescue Team fundraises for new ambulance
Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office investigating suspected deer poaching incident