Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected deer poaching

VENTURA, Iowa (KTTC) – The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected deer poaching incident that happened Friday.

According to the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, around 10:41 p.m., deputies responded to 310th Apple Street and Apple Avenue near Ventura, which is about 24 minutes away from Mason City.

When deputies arrived, they found a white tail buck was shot illegally. Neighbors heard the shots and pursued the suspect but were not able to catch them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Iowa Crime Stoppers at 800-383-0088, the Iowa DNR Tip Hotline at 800-532-2020 or the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.

