Stewartville Tigers prepare for Class AAA state semifinal game

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Stewartville Tigers football team finished the regular season undefeated. In the quarterfinal round, the Tigers blanked the Waseca Bluejays, 22-0.

“Ultimately, at this point, now you know we’re there and wanting to go, you know, win the whole thing,” mentioned head coach, Garrett Mueller. “And we talked about that when we started the state tournament you know we’ve been here and done this now already. So the next step is to go bring a championship trophy home. So that’s the mission focus on one day at a time. What’s gonna take to get there and excited for what we got ahead.”

The only thing standing between the Tigers and a championship game appearance is Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. With a win, the Tigers would make it to the championship game for the first time since 1986. To find success, they go back to the telltale phrase “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“Kind of been trying to spread teams out offensively, horizontally and vertically,” mentioned quarterback, Ayden Helder. “Trying to get a lot of shifts in a lot of motion and kind of keep defenses on their toes and then defensively we’ve just been bearing down all season. Defense has been top-notch and it makes a lot easier for me as a quarterback when our defense and go out and get stops the way they have.”

