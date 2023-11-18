Mayo Clinic Employee Craft Show kicks off Saturday

Mayo Clinic Employee Craft show
Mayo Clinic Employee Craft show(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Saturday, November 18, hundreds attended the Mayo Clinic Employee Craft show at the Mayo Civic Center, featuring more than 300 vendors.

The event featured crafted goodies including mittens, crocheted hats, pillows, blankets, pottery and more. Vendors said the event was a great way to find a meaningful gift to give this holiday season.

“We need to shop with each other. We need to support each other. Not just our crafts, but in everything,” Brenda Vukovich, crafter, said. “The energy is really nice. You feel it the minute you walk in the door.”

The craft show announced a new spring show that will be April 6, 2024. Registration for it will start on January 16, 2024.

