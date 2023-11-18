Gift of Life accepting store-bought pie donations for Thanksgiving

Gift of Life Transplant House hoping for pie donations for Thanksgiving
Gift of Life Transplant House hoping for pie donations for Thanksgiving(Gift of Life Transplant House)
By Caitlin Alexander
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A non-profit organization in Rochester hopes you’ll keep it in mind as you shop for your Thanksgiving meal over the next few days.

The Gift of Life Transplant House is asking for donated pies through Wednesday.

The house said it needs about 40 pies—and not just pumpkin! It’s hopeful for a variety.

All pies must be made in a commercial bakery.

This act of kindness is appreciated as many patients are unable to return home for their own Thanksgiving celebrations.

Staff said you can bring your donated pies to the Edward and Jayne Pompeian House at 705 2nd Street SW through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finding Madeline
HOW TO WATCH: ‘Finding Madeline’ series
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
Structure fire northeast of Rochester
Crews respond to structure fire in Olmsted County
Arrest graphic
Employee arrested for allegedly stealing $123K from Clear Lake business
Finding Madeline: Episode One
Finding Madeline: Episode One

Latest News

Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley listen to The Family Leader President/CEO Bob...
Three GOP presidential candidates discuss challenging pregnancies and loss while discussing faith at Iowa forum
Curling Club of Rochester
Bombers faced EVW in the AA state football semifinal
Cannon Falls vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
Stewartville Tigers prepare for the state AAA football semifinal.
Stewartville Football Preview