Gift of Life accepting store-bought pie donations for Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A non-profit organization in Rochester hopes you’ll keep it in mind as you shop for your Thanksgiving meal over the next few days.

The Gift of Life Transplant House is asking for donated pies through Wednesday.

The house said it needs about 40 pies—and not just pumpkin! It’s hopeful for a variety.

All pies must be made in a commercial bakery.

This act of kindness is appreciated as many patients are unable to return home for their own Thanksgiving celebrations.

Staff said you can bring your donated pies to the Edward and Jayne Pompeian House at 705 2nd Street SW through Wednesday.

