Crews respond to structure fire in Olmsted County
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – What started off as a controlled burn northeast of Rochester turned into a large structure fire.
It happened at around 3:30 p.m. near 92nd Street NE and 11th Avenue NE.
The Oronoco and Pine Island fire departments responded. A barn is said to be a complete loss.
Stay with KTTC for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.