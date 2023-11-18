Crews respond to structure fire in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – What started off as a controlled burn northeast of Rochester turned into a large structure fire.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. near 92nd Street NE and 11th Avenue NE.

The Oronoco and Pine Island fire departments responded. A barn is said to be a complete loss.

