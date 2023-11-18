Beautiful weather this weekend

Big temperature change next week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following the warm and beautiful week, we are looking ahead to a beautiful weekend across the region. Tonight, skies will remain clear with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be upper 20s to low 30s.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

This weekend is looking to be beautiful with widespread sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the 50s. If you are looking to get some yard work done, spend a little extra time outside, or put up holiday decorations, this will be the weekend to do it! Next week is looking much colder.

Our temperatures begin to trend cooler next week, starting Monday as afternoon highs settle into the mid-40s with overcast skies. A few stray showers are possible south of I-90, but the better confidence for accumulating rainfall will be south of our area.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

Temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Tuesday and will continue to cool into the low 30s by Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

You’ll want to wear extra layers this Thanksgiving and Black Friday this year if you have any plans to head outside for shopping or holiday festivities. High temperatures on both days will only manage the upper 20s to low 30s.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

