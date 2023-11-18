Albert Lea fire crew responds to Jake’s Pizza fire
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – On Friday, November 17, Albert Lea Fire Rescue found fire at Jake’s Pizza coming out of the oven’s exhaust fan. The fire crew arrived after the owner slowed down the fire using a fire extinguisher.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue worked for an hour to check everything had cooled. Damage is estimated at $8,000.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
