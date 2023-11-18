Albert Lea fire crew responds to Jake’s Pizza fire

Source: Facebook/Albert Lea Fire Rescue
Source: Facebook/Albert Lea Fire Rescue(Facebook/Albert Lea Fire Rescue)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – On Friday, November 17, Albert Lea Fire Rescue found fire at Jake’s Pizza coming out of the oven’s exhaust fan. The fire crew arrived after the owner slowed down the fire using a fire extinguisher.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue worked for an hour to check everything had cooled. Damage is estimated at $8,000.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finding Madeline
HOW TO WATCH: ‘Finding Madeline’ series
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
Structure fire northeast of Rochester
Crews respond to structure fire in Olmsted County
Arrest graphic
Employee arrested for allegedly stealing $123K from Clear Lake business
Next steps for Rochester’s $65 million regional sports complex.
Next steps for Rochester’s $65 million regional sports complex

Latest News

Missing man
Missing Goodhue County man
Mayo Clinic Employee Craft show
Handcrafted gifts for the holiday
Gift of Life Transplant House hoping for pie donations for Thanksgiving
Gift of Life accepting store-bought pie donations for Thanksgiving
Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley listen to The Family Leader President/CEO Bob...
Three GOP presidential candidates discuss challenging pregnancies and loss while discussing faith at Iowa forum