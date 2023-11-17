RPS works to ‘grow’ school staff diversity

Ameri
By Noah Caplan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools is launching a new effort to encourage people of color to go back to school and return as educators.

Through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, RPS is debuting “Grow You Own.” It’s an adult pathway program school leaders said is meant to increase diversity among its school staff, in a way that is more reflective of the district’s student body.

“Studies have shown that students, who get to have that interaction with an educator that has some likeness to them, are more likely to go to college,” explained Lindsay Nelson, recruitment specialist for Rochester Public Schools. “To offer that support to students is really important to us.”

Those eligible to partake will have opportunities to enroll in Minnesota universities that are partners of the program. Current staff members and community members who reside within the school district are eligible to apply.

According to RPS, Grow Your Own will be solely funded by the state grant, which means it won’t have any impact on the district’s bottom line.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge
65th St. NW to reopen Friday
65th Street NW in Rochester to open Friday Nov. 17

Latest News

RPS works to ‘grow’ school staff diversity
Possible nitrate contamination concerns for some private well owners
Possible nitrate contamination concerns for some private well owners
Wreath making class at the Plant Shack
Wreath making class at The Plant Shack
Giving Back in Rochester
Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army team up for holiday meals with RPS