Rochester Parks and Rec looking for feedback on playground in Southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Parks and Rec are looking for your feedback on an aging playground in the southwest part of town.

According to the city, the playground equipment at Eagle Ridge Park is 26 years old. Eagle Ridge Park is located at 2571 Aspen Place SW in Rochester.

The equipment and play surface are beyond repair, but money from the 2020 city park referendum can be used toward a new playground there.

The Parks and Rec department has been working with a consultant to come up with the best replacement plan. Right now, there are two options.

Below are pictures of the two design plans:

Staff would like to get input from people who use the park.

You can check out the plans and share which one you like best during a virtual open house. There are two planned for November 27th from noon until 1 p.m. and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will take place through Microsoft Teams.

