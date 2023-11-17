Rochester Lions Club Christmas tree sale returns

Lions Club Christmas tree sale.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Morning Pride Lions Club’s 35th annual Christmas tree sale returns Saturday.

Friday, club members will work to unload more than a thousand trees at the parking lot near Sam’s Club off 55th Street Northwest in Rochester.

The club started back in the 1980′s with just 100 trees.

Sales officially start Saturday and continue every day except Thanksgiving until the trees are gone. It goes from noon-8 p.m. on the weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays.

There are a variety of types of trees and heights available.

All proceeds go to Southeast Minnesota non-profit groups.

