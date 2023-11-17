R.D. Olson Blues Band performs LIVE on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Singer, songwriter and band leader R.D. Olson was born and raised in Zumbrota, then moved to Rochester where he began playing music. 35 years later R.D. still performs the blues at venues around the county. R.D. stopped by Midwest Access with fellow band member Miss Linda to perform one of his songs.

If you would like more information about the RD Olson Blues Band you can check out the Facebook page here.

