R.D. Olson Blues Band performs LIVE on Midwest Access

R.D. Olson Blues Band
R.D. Olson Blues Band(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Singer, songwriter and band leader R.D. Olson was born and raised in Zumbrota, then moved to Rochester where he began playing music. 35 years later R.D. still performs the blues at venues around the county. R.D. stopped by Midwest Access with fellow band member Miss Linda to perform one of his songs.

If you would like more information about the RD Olson Blues Band you can check out the Facebook page here.

