National Community Resource Center provides connection opportunities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 40 vendors gathered Thursday at the Rochester International Events Center for a trade show.

The National Community Resource Center hosted its 2023 Faith and Community Expo.

The event is designed to help connect the public and local organizations with resources to help make a difference in their lives.

“We want to connect people in need with people who can help [that] is our mission statement and we also do [that] in relationship to organizations,” National Community Resource Center President Wendell Amstutz said. “There are a lot of really exceptional organizations, resource organizations in our community who don’t know other resource agencies, so this is a connection for them and we hope that they will be more effective because of their more connections.”

Some of the resources offered included help for local faith leaders, people in education, business owners and health care providers.

