National Community Resource Center provides connection opportunities

By Matt Rineer
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 40 vendors gathered Thursday at the Rochester International Events Center for a trade show.

The National Community Resource Center hosted its 2023 Faith and Community Expo.

The event is designed to help connect the public and local organizations with resources to help make a difference in their lives.

“We want to connect people in need with people who can help [that] is our mission statement and we also do [that] in relationship to organizations,” National Community Resource Center President Wendell Amstutz said. “There are a lot of really exceptional organizations, resource organizations in our community who don’t know other resource agencies, so this is a connection for them and we hope that they will be more effective because of their more connections.”

Some of the resources offered included help for local faith leaders, people in education, business owners and health care providers.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
Beltrami meteor?
UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor

Latest News

Giving Back in Rochester
Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army team up for holiday meals with RPS
Anti-referendum group member sounds off on RPS tax levy going forward
Anti-referendum group member sounds off on RPS tax levy going forward
Finding Madeline
Finding Madeline: Episode Three
Finding Madeline
Finding Madeline: Episode Two
Finding Madeline: Episode One
Finding Madeline: Episode One