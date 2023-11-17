Jolly Trolly making its way for the holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Those looking to experience some of the best, most lit up and creative Rochester residential lights displays may want to take a tour on the Jolly Trolly this season. The tour features classic holiday music and a narrated tour aboard the warmth of a lighted vintage trolley thorough the month of December.

The tour will visit highlights such as “Santa’s Workshop”, “The Caroling House,” “The Blue Christmas”, “The Enchanted Forest”, “Winter Wonderland”, “The Christmas Court”, “Christmas Mountain”, “The North Pole” and many others. The tours are 90 minutes long and start at the Centerstone Plaza Hotel with various tour times starting at 5 p.m.

Prices for adults are $35, children ages 2 - 12 are $20 and infants under two years old are free. The 9 p.m. tours are for adults only and advise to leave kids at home. Also since the tour is 90 minutes long it is designed for children 10 years and up, so parents should use discretion.

If you would like to know more about the dates and various tour times,

