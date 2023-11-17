It’s beginning to look like ugly sweater time

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) –Angie Severson owner of Art with Angie dropped by our Midwest Access studio Friday for a quick DIY ugly sweater demonstration. Angie is the organizer of the ‘DIY Ugly Holiday Sweater’ event happening every 3rd Sunday at South X Southeast Brewing Company. November 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. you can join the class and choose from a variety of craft supplies to decorate your “beautiful” creation. All supplies and tools are included with the $30 price. No experience necessary. Drop in anytime during the three-hour window. This is a self-led class with expert advice available.

To purchase tickets or for more information you can visit the site here.

