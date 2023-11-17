It’s beginning to look like ugly sweater time

DIY Ugly Sweater Classes by Art with Angie
DIY Ugly Sweater Classes by Art with Angie(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) –Angie Severson owner of Art with Angie dropped by our Midwest Access studio Friday for a quick DIY ugly sweater demonstration. Angie is the organizer of the ‘DIY Ugly Holiday Sweater’ event happening every 3rd Sunday at South X Southeast Brewing Company. November 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. you can join the class and choose from a variety of craft supplies to decorate your “beautiful” creation. All supplies and tools are included with the $30 price. No experience necessary. Drop in anytime during the three-hour window. This is a self-led class with expert advice available.

To purchase tickets or for more information you can visit the site here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finding Madeline
HOW TO WATCH: ‘Finding Madeline’ series
65th St. NW to reopen Friday
65th Street NW in Rochester to open Friday Nov. 17
Parkside Terrace Apartments Fire
Fire at vacant Rochester apartment building under investigation
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
College generic
Rochester Public Schools piloting new college admissions program