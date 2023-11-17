Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army team up for holiday meals with RPS.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Hy-Vee and the Salvation Army are teaming up with Rochester Public Schools to give back to families in need.

Today the two companies met at the RPS Facilities Learning Center to put together and distribute more than 375 meals for RPS families.

The initiative is to provide a holiday meal for those that are struggling with food insecurity.

Families who are receiving food from Hy-Vee will get cookies, canned vegetables and coupons for families to spend in the store.

The meals will be eventually distributed by each building in the RPS school system before Thanksgiving break.

