HOW TO WATCH: ‘Finding Madeline’ series

HOW TO WATCH: ‘Finding Madeline’ series.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It is a case KTTC has covered extensively; the disappearance and discovery of Madeline Kingsbury. Her story has captivated the attention of many in southeast Minnesota and beyond.

Now, KTTC is going in depth with those who knew her and alleged killer Adam Fravel best.

KTTC’s three-episode series debuts Thursday at 7 p.m. only on KTTC.com and KTTC streaming platforms. Streaming platforms available include Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Search “KTTC” on your TV.

The episodes are also available to watch on the KTTC News YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic delayed on northbound 52 in NW Rochester.
UPDATE: Crash caused traffic backup on northbound U.S. 52 in Rochester
Jeremy Goodale (left) talks with his defense co-counsel Nicole Jensen during his sentence...
Iowa teen convicted of killing Spanish teacher gets life with possibility of parole after 25 years
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Defense to submit evidence by end of February for Rochester man’s 3rd degree murder charge
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
Beltrami meteor?
UPDATE: Experts say ‘Beltrami Boom’ likely not meteor

Latest News

Giving Back in Rochester
Hy-Vee, The Salvation Army team up for holiday meals with RPS
Anti-referendum group member sounds off on RPS tax levy going forward
Anti-referendum group member sounds off on RPS tax levy going forward
Finding Madeline
Finding Madeline: Episode Three
Finding Madeline
Finding Madeline: Episode Two
Finding Madeline: Episode One
Finding Madeline: Episode One