The Great Gobble 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Organized by the Rochester Running Club, the Great Gobble 5K Run and two-mile walk, formerly known as ‘The Gobble Wobble’, is a 5K race taking place on the morning of Thanksgiving Day and benefitting The Salvation Army. The event will be 8 a.m. Nov. 23 at Autumn Ridge Church. packet pickup from Autumn Ridge church, (Door 6 / West lot) on Wednesday, November 22 from 4-7 p.m. and on Thanksgiving morning from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

Click here for more information and to register for the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.