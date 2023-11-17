Event celebrates persons with disabilities

Gaelynn Lea is the keynote speaker for International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Gaelynn Lea is the keynote speaker for International Day of Persons with Disabilities(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebration will be held at the Rochester Art Center on December 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Keynote speaker and musician Gaelynn Lea, is a strong advocate in the disability community who boldly uses her voice to promote positive social change.

Laurie Ackerman and Lisa Rogich represent the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota and were guests on Midwest Access Friday to discuss the event.

For more information about the event, you can contact the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finding Madeline
HOW TO WATCH: ‘Finding Madeline’ series
65th St. NW to reopen Friday
65th Street NW in Rochester to open Friday Nov. 17
Parkside Terrace Apartments Fire
Fire at vacant Rochester apartment building under investigation
Car Crash
Two people hurt in crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
College generic
Rochester Public Schools piloting new college admissions program

Latest News

DIY Ugly Sweater Classes by Art with Angie
It’s beginning to look like ugly sweater time
The Great Gobble 5k Run
The Great Gobble 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day
Dougie Almedia headlines Goonies Comedy Club
Goonies Comedy Club: Dougie Almeida
Different Precipitation
Winter Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota