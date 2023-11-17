Event celebrates persons with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebration will be held at the Rochester Art Center on December 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Keynote speaker and musician Gaelynn Lea, is a strong advocate in the disability community who boldly uses her voice to promote positive social change.

Laurie Ackerman and Lisa Rogich represent the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota and were guests on Midwest Access Friday to discuss the event.

For more information about the event, you can contact the website here.

